Mississippi State's Malik Heath runs the ball on Alabama defender Henry To'To'o in the second quarter on Saturday.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Mississippi State offense

QB;2;Will Rogers;So.

-or- 9;Chance Lovertich;Sr.

RB;32;J.J. Jernighan;R-Jr.

X-WR;4;Malik Heath;Sr.

H-WR;6;Jamire Calvin;Gr.

Y-WR;85;Austin Williams; R-Sr.

-or- 11;Jaden Walley;So.

Z-WR;10;Makai Polk;Jr.

LT;67;Charles Cross;R-So.

LG;58;Kameron Jones;R-Jr.

C;63;LaQuinston Sharp;Sr.

RG;69;Kwatrivous Johnson;R-Jr.

RT;78;Scott Lashley;R-Sr.

Mississippi State defense

DE;5;Randy Charlton;R-Jr.

DT;94;Jaden Crumedy;R-Jr.

NG;93;Cameron Young;R-Jr.

SAM;2;Tyrus Wheat;Sr.

MIKE;14;Nathaniel Watson;R-Jr.

WILL;3;Aaron Brule;R-Jr.

CB;1;Martin Emerson;Jr.

CB;13;Emmanuel Forbes;So.

FS;19;Collin Duncan;Jr.

SS;0;Jalen Green;Sr.

DOG;38;Fred Peters;Sr.

Mississippi State specialists

K;8;Brandon Ruiz;R-Sr.

P;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.

-or- 56;Archer Trafford;R-So.

KO;8;Brandon Ruiz;R-Sr.

KR;5;Lideatrick Griffin;So.

PR;85;Austin Williams;R-Sr.

LS;43;Hayes Hammond;R-Fr.

-or- 41;Colby Cox;R-Fr.

H;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.

Vanderbilt offense

QB;5;Mike Wright;So.

-or- 8;Ken Seals;So.

RB;24;Rocko Griffin;So.

WR;14;Will Sheppard;So.

WR;7;Cam Johnson;Sr.

WR;19;Chris Pierce;5th.

TE;86;Ben Bresnahan;Sr.

LT;54;Tyler Steen;Sr.

LG;74;Cole Clemens;5th

C;62;Julian Hernandez;Jr.

RG;75;Ben Cox;So.

RT;70;Bradley Ashmore;So.

Vanderbilt defense

DE;1;Elijah McAllister;Sr.

DE;90;Nate Clifton;Jr.

DT;9;Daevion Davis;Jr.

DT;94;Raashaan Wilkins;Sr.

LB;0;Anfernee Orji;Jr.

LB;32;Ethan Barr;So.

LB;88;Michael Owusu;5th.

-or- 33;De'Rickey Wright;So.

CB;13;Gabe Jeudy-Lally;Jr.

CB;23;Jaylen Mahoney;Jr.

S;21;Maxwell Worship;Sr.

S;3;Dashaun Jerkins;Sr.

Vanderbilt specialists

K;36;Joseph Bulovas;5th

P;95;Harrison Smith;Sr.

KO;59;Pierson Cooke;Sr.

KR;43;James Ziglor III;Fr.

PR;7;Cam Johnson;Sr.

LS;47;Wesley Schelling;So.

H;95;Harrison Smith;Sr.

