Mississippi State heads on the road as a three-touchdown favorite against Vanderbilt this Saturday.
MSU is coming off a 49-9 loss at home against Alabama. Vanderbilt is returning home after a heartbreaking 21-20 loss at South Carolina last weekend.
In a matchup officially kicking off the second half of Mississippi State's season, here's how the team's stack up:
Quarterbacks
Both teams have an injury at quarterback to keep an eye on heading into this matchup. If both teams have their starters available, Will Rogers gets the edge as the SEC's leading passer while Ken Seals is tied for second in interceptions.
If it comes down to the backups — which appears to be more likely for Vanderbilt than MSU — MSU at least has film of Mike Wright after his start for Vandy at South Carolina last weekend.
Edge: Mississippi State
Running backs
The only reason Vanderbilt isn't the SEC's worst rushing team is because Mississippi State doesn't run the ball. However, MSU's backs are much more involved in the passing game.
Edge: Mississippi State
Receivers/Tight ends
Will Sheppard and Chris Pierce have been interesting pieces at receiver for Vanderbilt as both rank in the top-13 for receptions in the SEC. However, Mississippi State has much more depth which it will need to return to utilizing after scoring no touchdowns against Alabama.
Edge: Mississippi State
Offensive line
Neither team's offensive line has been too impressive, but Vanderbilt allows about one less sack per game.
MSU's offensive line had its worst performance of the season allowing seven sacks against Alabama and picking up false starts or holding calls. It appeared in an upset win against Texas A&M three weeks ago the MSU offensive line was progressing. Last week was a step back.
Edge: Vanderbilt
Defensive line
Mississippi State's 13 sacks rank 12th in the SEC and are 12 fewer than Georgia's league-leading collection.
Yet Vanderbilt's four sacks make MSU look immaculate.
Edge: Mississippi State
Linebackers
Overlooked in a 49-9 loss against Alabama was a 16-tackle performance by MSU linebacker Nathaniel Watson. Watson's injury earlier this season allowed Jett Johnson to step in an impress alongside Tyrus Wheat and Aaron Brule.
With Watson playing up to these standards, MSU's depth at linebacker continues to intrigue.
Edge: Mississippi State
Secondary
MSU's secondary showed a terrible display of tackling against Alabama. With the pressure MSU was bringing, it left Martin Emerson in a spot where he could be exposed for the first time this season by Alabama's NFL-level receivers.
Expect Emerson and fellow corner Emmanuel Forbes to get back to their usual ways.
Despite being tied for third in the SEC with eight interceptions, Vanderbilt allows the most passing yards per game in the conference. Mississippi State allows the second-most.
The explosive plays are hurting MSU, and perhaps MSU's secondary isn't as deep or strong as expected — no matter how productive Emerson and Forbes are.
Edge: Even
Special teams
Mississippi State played so poorly on offense and defense against Alabama that the special teams unit looked good. The return of kicker Brandon Ruiz was crucial with his three field goals being the lone scoring for MSU.
But teams have found ways to eliminate MSU's Lideatrick Griffin from the return game and MSU's kickoff coverage was spotty against Alabama.
Edge: Even