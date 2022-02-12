With Rickea Jackson in the transfer portal, Denae Carter out with a torn ACL and the status of Raven Farley unclear, Charlotte Kohl appears to be the only post player State has for the foreseeable future.
MSU was able to manage and battle against No. 19 Florida on Thursday despite losing, but Ole Miss is a matchup nightmare.
Kohl, who is 6-foot-5, is the lone MSU player checking in taller than 6 feet. Between Austin and Madison Scott, Ole Miss starts two players taller than that.
Along with Snudda Collins (6-1) off the bench, MSU will be forced to find ways for its guards to matchup with the Ole Miss bigs.
State’s interim coach Doug Novak has been reluctant to switch to zone defenses this season, but with so many guards on the floor he has the lenience of switching at nearly every position.
“It was logical, it was communicated, it was early, it was loud and it was decisive,” Novak said of the switches MSU’s guards made against Florida.
Novak and his players refuse to use these obstacles as excuses, though. The hopes for the team are still to make the NCAA Tournament — where MSU sits as one of the last teams in according to ESPN bracketology.
State isn’t using its size disadvantage to shy away from Ole Miss. Today serves as a Quadrant 1 opportunity for MSU, and players such as redshirt-senior guard Myah Taylor understand the magnitude of retaining presence in the rivalry.
“We learned a lot from that game,” Taylor said. “We became closer and became stronger.”