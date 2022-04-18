STARKVILLE – Mississippi State will gets its tour of the Magnolia State this week as it enters a crucial stretch of an inconsistent season.
It starts at home, extends to Oxford and closes out in Pearl. MSU has five games in eight days without leaving the state of Mississippi, and it begins Tuesday with a matchup against Jackson State.
The result of that midweek battle at Dudy Noble Field should follow the lines of last season’s meeting between the teams. MSU beat Jackson State 7-3 and will look to follow a similar path this season. State is 3-0 against SWAC teams this season.
However, the result, unless it’s a loss, isn’t too important for MSU. What matters is how MSU can set its pitching staff up for the weekend series at Ole Miss.
Mississippi State’s bullpen is deteriorating with depth and consistency, and the fewer arms Chris Lemonis has to use against Jackson State, the better.
State saw six relievers take the bump in its three games against Auburn. Brooks Auger was among those, and he pulled himself out with an injury following 1 2/3 innings in the opener.
That leaves five arms, with the status of Parker Stinnett unclear, Lemonis typically goes to in high-leverage situations. But with few other options, Lemonis needs some of the struggling arms can find a groove.
“It’d be nice if we could be like softball and pitch one person all the time,” Lemonis said. “But we don’t have that luxury. We’ve got good guys. We can pitch better.”
Jackson Fristoe appeared to be emerging as a closer for Mississippi State. He had seven scoreless outings in eight appearances and was on the verge of another. He was a strike away from giving MSU a series-opening win against LSU, and then he lost his focus.
Now, Fristoe has allowed seven earned runs in his last three outings.
Pico Kohn finds the occasional rhythm and provides a worthy left-handed arm, but his six scoreless outings this season have been matched by seven with at least one earned run allowed.
Drew Talley, for as strong as he was in getting a crucial out in the opener against Auburn, struggled in the second game of the series.
The lone healthy, consistent arm Lemonis seems to have in the bullpen is KC Hunt — who battled an injury for the better part of the first two months of the season.
Hunt has pitched seven scoreless innings across his last four appearances. He’ll need to be available for State against an inconsistent but powerful Ole Miss offense. That means State can’t be in a spot to burn his availability with an appearance against Jackson State.
"(MSU-Ole Miss) is one of the biggest college rivalries in baseball," Cade Smith said. "To prepare for that, everybody's gotta be focused."