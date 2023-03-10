Mississippi State baseball

Mississippi State welcomes the Bisons to Starkville for the first time since 2012 this weekend. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 6-0.

 By William Simmons HailState.com

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State Bulldogs return to Dudy Noble Field this weekend when they host the Lipscomb Bisons. The series opens Friday night at 6 p.m., continuing Saturday at 2 p.m., and concluding Sunday at 1 p.m.

