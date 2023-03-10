STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State Bulldogs return to Dudy Noble Field this weekend when they host the Lipscomb Bisons. The series opens Friday night at 6 p.m., continuing Saturday at 2 p.m., and concluding Sunday at 1 p.m.
All three games will be broadcast on SEC Network+. The games will also be carried on the Mississippi State Sports Network powered by Learfield along with a live audio stream via HailState.com/Listen. Click here for a full list of the 2023 MSU Baseball Radio Affiliates.
Probable Starters
MSU: Jurrangelo Cijntje (2-0), BHP, Fr.
LU: Michael Dunkelberger (0-2), LHP, Jr.
Probable Starters
MSU: TBD
LU: Ethan Smith, (0-0), RHP, Sr.
Probable Starters
MSU: Landon Gartman (1-0), RHP, Sr.
LU: Braydon Tucker, (0-0), RHP, Gr.
Jeff Forehand leads the Bisons squad in his 17th year as head coach. Forehand, the 2022 ASUN Coach of the Year, is the winningest coach in Lipscomb history, with a 427-451 record. In 22 total seasons, he has a record of 638-593-1.
Lipscomb enters the weekend with a 5-8 record and on a six-game losing streak, with losses to Belmont, Georgia Tech, Tennessee Tech and Auburn, all occurring on the road.
Alex Vergara leads the team in batting average as he is hitting .366 on the season. He has five doubles and four home runs on the season.
The Bisons have hit 26 home runs this season, this is the 15th most in the NCAA They have nine different players who have hit a home run this season. Five different players have hit four homers this season, a team high.
Noah Thompson leads the team with two wins.
Lipscomb has a team ERA of 5.85 on the season and opponents are hitting .242. The staff has 125 strikeouts over the first 13 games of the season.
The Bisons opened the season with series wins against Notre Dame and UIC
On the 2022 campaign, Lipscomb finished with an overall record of 36-22 and a 20-10 conference record.
The Dawgs and Bisons meet for the first time in 11 years and six days when Lipscomb travels to Starkville for a three-game set. This is the first meeting between these two programs since 2012.
These two programs have met six times, between 2003 and 2012.
The Dawgs lead the all-time series against Lipscomb, 6-0.
Every game between the Bisons and Diamond Dawgs have been played in March and five of the six have been played in Starkville.
