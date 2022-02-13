STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State faithful inside Humphrey Coliseum on Sunday afternoon understood the assignment at hand.
They knew Mississippi State was outsized and outnumbered against rival Ole Miss, and so the small plays were met with standing ovations.
With each rebound, a State guard got over one of the four Ole Miss players taller than 6 feet, The Hump got louder. When State’s lone available forward, Charlotte Kohl, boxed Shakira Austin of Ole Miss to create a lane for guards such as Anastasia Hayes, State fans noticed.
And then, finally, after watching this Cinderella story lead an Ole Miss team receiving AP votes for nearly 37 minutes, Mississippi State fans got to give one final standing ovation.
Mississippi State 70. Ole Miss 59.
Suddenly, Starkville has a team in mid-February with legitimate NCAA tournament aspirations.
Here’s how the Bulldogs got it done:
JerKaila to Ja’Marr
Tipoff was at 3 p.m. Sunday, giving local fans just enough time to make it home in time for the Super Bowl, but guard JerKaila Jordan brought some of the New Orleans to Cincinnati flair to Humphrey Coliseum.
The public address announcer started Jordan’s introduction: “From New Orleans, Louisiana…”
As he continued, Jordan emerged from the pyrotechnics hitting "The Griddy," just like fellow New Orleans native and Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase does after touchdowns.
Her pregame confidence carried into the game.
Jordan set the tone early — banking in a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to give MSU a 5-2 lead en route to eight points in the frame and a four-point advantage for the Bulldogs.
She was no easier to defend throughout the afternoon, particularly as the lack of size for State forced Austin to defend her.
Jordan finished with 20 points on 7-13 shooting to go along with three rebounds, one steal and a block.
"Jerk was very clutch for us," Myah Taylor said. "Very, very clutch. She always shows up when we need her."
MSU winds up being the mismatch
Heading into Sunday, Ole Miss wasn’t the best team in the SEC but was among the more difficult matchups for Mississippi State.
State’s lack of size in the first meeting when Ole Miss dominated proved to be fatal and led to head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin joking postgame about Denae Carter’s absence playing no difference.
Carter was out again Sunday — this time due to a torn ACL — but Ole Miss proved to be the team unable to matchup with State.
Ole Miss wasn’t looking early to take advantage of its size mismatch with Austin who scored just seven points on 1-5 shooting in the first half.
She was taking jumpers from just inside the arc instead of posting up inside. She stood around the 3-point line looking unengaged in the offense.
By the time she got going with her 13 second half points, State was pulling away.
Defensively, State’s guards proved to be too athletic. Even with Kohl on the bench — whether it be for rest or foul trouble — Jordan, Hayes and Taylor were getting into the paint and finding creative ways around Austin.
Mississippi State, with one player taller than 6 feet, outscored Ole Miss 36-32 in the paint.
"I felt like we were in a Disney movie," McPhee-McCuin said. "I felt like here we are, this big giant team and we’re going against this smaller team, and in the Disney movie, they just will their way into success."
Resume boosters
Mississippi State entered this week among the last four teams in the NCAA tournament feed and had the chance for resume boosting wins.
It fell Thursday at home against No. 19 Florida — a team just inside the top 50 of the NET rankings. State responded in resounding fashion with a Quadrant 1 win against an Ole Miss team sitting at No. 26 in the NET.
Mississippi State overcame the departure of its coach a month before the season, moved past a variety of injuries and COVID-19 cases and had players — including its leading scorer in Rickea Jackson — transfer.
The loss at Ole Miss a month ago served as a low point, and McPhee-McCuin said her team wanted to come to Starkville and dominate again. At the time, it seemed a simple task. But State's players kept it as bulletin board material.
"We definitely remembered it," Taylor said.
For Ole Miss, Sunday served as a Quad 1 loss which likely won’t move the needle for a team surely on its way to a tournament appearance.
But its rival now enters the conversation as a team likely earning a tournament bye in the next projections.
"Everybody here has one goal, and that’s to win," Taylor said.