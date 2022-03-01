Mississippi State picked up its second midweek win of the season Tuesday with just enough offense and nearly-flawless pitching, taking down Grambling 2-1 at Dudy Noble Field.
Freshman Jack Walker got the nod for his first career start. His wild pitch allowing a run to score in the second was his lone blemish in five innings. He punched out eight, walked two and allowed three hits to lead MSU toward a win in its final game of an opening eight-game homestand.
MSU’s offense was quiet, mustering just one hit in the first four innings. A pair of hits and a sacrifice fly in the fifth got State on the board to knot things up at one.
A couple innings later, Brad Cumbest kept his hot bat going.
Cumbest launched his third home run in as many games to the Left Field Lounge, putting MSU out in front 2-1.
Though Chris Lemonis likely would have preferred more insurance, he leaned on senior Parker Stinnett to close the game on the mound.
Stinnett struggled in his first two outings this season, tossing 2 1/3 innings and allowing four earned runs. Coming off a three-game set with Northern Kentucky and another midweek game against Southern Miss tomorrow before a series at Tulane, Lemonis needs a player such as Stinnett to step up.
Tuesday, Stinnett tossed four scoreless innings and recorded the win.
Mississippi State faces Southern Miss at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Pearl with Jackson Fristoe taking the bump.