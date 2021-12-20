STARKVILLE – A shorthanded Mississippi State team got a timely meeting with a winless South Carolina State team on Monday, going on to win 85-47 to close out the Mississippi State MTE.
Mississippi State (9-3) started the three games in three days stretch with just nine active players.
In an opening loss Saturday to Troy, guard Ashley Jones took a shot to the face. Jones didn’t play Sunday in a win against Jackson State.
She returned Monday, but so did MSU’s misfortunes.
Guard Aislynn Hayes has a foot injury that she played through Sunday but couldn’t beyond the first quarter on Monday. While on the bench, she often had her right shoe off.
As Hayes was sitting out the second quarter, Mississippi State was merciless against S.C. State (0-13).
Myah Taylor (11 points, eight assists) made a shot from deep to kick things off. Caterrion Thompson (game-high 15 points) and Raven Farley (12 points, 6 of 7 shooting) were hitting layups to stretch the lead.
Rickea Jackson – a day after becoming Mississippi State’s 24th 1,000-point scorer – was hitting mid-range jumpers en route to quiet 13-point day.
Mississippi State was scoring with ease, and S.C. State’s scoring was nowhere to be found in the second quarter. That was until the final minute when SC State got its first points on the board.
SC State finished the game shooting 35 percent – 26 percent from deep – and turned the ball over 14 times.
“South Carolina State is doing the best they can,” MSU interim head coach Doug Novak said. “They helped us out with some of those (statistics), so I don’t wanna say it was all our defense. They struggled a little bit offensively.”
Mississippi State’s 40-14 halftime lead was met by more injury misfortune in the third quarter.
Starting guard JerKaila Jordan shortened Mississippi State’s some more after taking a shot to her left eye. Jordan was slow to get up before heading to the trainer’s table just behind Mississippi State’s bench.
Novak anticipates Jordan being fine but in the situation felt it was best to hold her out.
Jordan’s injury is the latest in an odd stretch for Mississippi State.
Prior to a win at UT Martin on Dec. 12, Anastasia Hayes took an errant free throw off her face that has sidelined the starting guard since.
Jones’ injury against Troy wasn’t the lone against Troy as Taylor took a shot to the face as well. However, Taylor was able to return.
“Some of the strange events that have happened, you just can’t make them up,” Novak said. “At some point in time, you can’t worry about everything. You just let it go. Whatever happens, happens.
“You can turn your ankle coming down the stairs. You can spook yourself. You can start seeing shadows everywhere. We just go forward. These are tough kids.”
Mississippi State cruised in the second half despite the short bench, and still had opportunity to rest Jackson who played 21 minutes against S.C. State after combining for 77 minutes the previous two days.
MSU gets a much-needed break before it returns to Humphrey Coliseum on Dec. 30 to open SEC play against Florida.