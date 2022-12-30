Mississippi State women’s basketball began Thursday’s Southeastern Conference opener with a purpose, as Debreasha Powe nailed a 3-pointer on the very first possession against Vanderbilt.
That shot set the tone early on in a decisive and commanding team performance, earning the Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SEC) a 72-44 victory and their first conference win of the season.
It was an exciting night for head coach Sam Purcell, who got his first SEC win in front of family members who traveled from nearby Georgia to see him play.
What had Purcell most excited, though, was his team’s execution to take control of the game. Despite some early foul trouble and turnovers, the Bulldogs picked themselves back up with their defense and used it to fuel their offense at the other end of the floor.
“I’ve got a team that’s so passionate, but we get so emotional that we can’t make every basket, but we’ve got to have the mindset that we can bounce back,” Purcell said. “And I’m starting to see that, and when you can play with that much aggression and relentless attitude, it makes it tough on our opponents night in and night out.”
Powe hit again from beyond the arc to start the second quarter, and Ahlana Smith did the same to start the third. The Bulldogs wasted no time pulling away, staying hot and building their lead thanks in part to dominant defense throughout the roster. Jessika Carter led the way in scoring despite restricted minutes due to foul trouble, joining the 1,000-point club.
“There’s nothing better that I can say, but the stats are proving it,” Purcell said of Carter. “For her to have 21 points and 10 rebounds in 21 minutes, she was in foul trouble. Imagine if she wasn’t in foul trouble, because that’s the level she’s playing at.”
Even with Carter having to sit early in the second quarter, Mississippi State hardly missed a step with Denae Carter coming in. Both Asianae Johnson and Kourtney Weber were key for the Bulldogs off the bench, with Johnson scoring 11 and Weber providing nine from shots beyond the arc.
“I didn’t play Denae Carter enough (at South Dakota State), I didn’t get Kourtney Weber, I thought, enough minutes, but you know what, they stuck with me,” Purcell said.
Up next, the Bulldogs return to Starkville for their SEC home opener against Ole Miss with hopes for a raucous atmosphere for the rivalry matchup. Purcell was inspired by the sold-out crowd that packed Humphrey Coliseum for the men’s SEC opener against Alabama on Wednesday night, and he wants to see the same for his team at 5 p.m. Sunday.
“This one matters for a lot of people in the state, those who have graduated,” Purcell said. “And we have a responsibility when you put on the Mississippi State jersey that you know what, I can’t guarantee a win, but I can guarantee one thing: that we’ll give it our all, that we’re going to play with pride, and we’re going to play together just like our fanbase would love us to do.”
