STARKVILLE — This week will be a little bit of a rest for Mississippi State women’s basketball. It’s time for final exams and time to stress about the academic side of things before getting back to athletics.
With less practice and prep time, head coach Sam Purcell took the opportunity to hand out doughnuts on campus to students on their way to exams.
He also had time to prepare an evaluation of his own student-athletes, holding individual meetings to analyze where players were at and where they want to be going forward with Southeastern Conference play just around the corner.
“We had an opportunity to evaluate as a staff, sitting down with our players one-on-one individually and seeing where we’re at,” Purcell said. “What are we doing well? What are we not?”
He gave a shoutout to Kelby Jones, the team’s video coordinator and director of scouting and analytics, for his work putting together video packages for the individual assessments and “self-scouts.” With only two more nonconference home games left and another mini-tournament in Tampa, the staff and players want to be on top of their efforts to improve before opening SEC play over the New Year’s period.
“There’s an excitement with my team,” Purcell said. “I definitely think there is more clarity and understanding from my players and understanding what I need at this time. So we’ve got to finish up finals and see when the games come back if we can apply what we’ve been working on hard behind the scenes.”
In addition to looking back and analyzing the Bulldogs’ body of work thus far, Purcell has his players thinking about their future goals and what they need to do to keep themselves in play for March Madness.
The shift of focus to upping their game comes at the right time with tough matchups just around the corner. They only have a week after getting back from Tampa before the games against top competition come at them fast. They start with a trip to Vanderbilt, a New Year’s Day game at Humphrey Coliseum against Ole Miss, a trip to Knoxville to face Tennessee and a return to Starkville for a showdown with No. 1 South Carolina.
“We took advantage of talking about the NET rankings for women’s basketball,” Purcell said, “and points per possession matter. Defensive points per possession matter. So we’ve really harped on in practice finishing free throws, finishing layups, taking care of the ball, and having a mentality that, you know what, if you don’t score, you’ve got to get stops. That’s the kind of things I’m looking for: if we can come into these games and take that kind of mentality for all four quarters.”
The Bulldogs next host Texas A&M–Commerce at 5 p.m. Sunday and Florida A&M at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 before traveling to Tampa for their final nonconference games in the Sun Coast Challenge from Dec. 19-21.
