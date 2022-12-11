STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women’s basketball had Sunday’s game well in hand going into the fourth quarter against Texas A&M–Commerce. With a 66-46 lead, the Bulldogs seemed on pace for a routine but somewhat flat win over a team they should have beaten.
What happened instead was a high-energy finish to the game, with the main rotation staying on the court until the final seconds to end on a 20-2 run and close out an 88-53 win.
“(Coach Sam Purcell) told us that we needed to pick it up on defense and we needed to make a statement,” guard Anastasia Hayes said of the high-intensity finish by the Bulldogs, “and after we heard those words we picked it up on defense, started rebounding, started looking for (Jessika Carter) more on offense, and that’s what worked for us.”
Hayes finished with 10 points and 10 assists, recording a double-double alongside Carter’s 18 points and 12 rebounds. Four other teammates finished in double-figure scoring on the night, capping a great team display and an exceptional finish to the game.
The Lions (2-7) didn’t come to roll over, either. It was a back-and-forth, fast-paced game from the start, but the Bulldogs (8-2) embraced the speed of the game to Purcell’s delight, even if the visitors came out and tried to “punch them in the mouth” from the start.
“I thought they did (punch them in the mouth) in the first quarter,” he said. “Yeah, we had 28 and they had 19, but they were coming at us. With five minutes to go, I had to get out of the press. We couldn’t keep them in front, and we had to make some adjustments, so again a lot of respect for that program.”
Putting in the work and embracing the tempo of the game early gave the Bulldogs a good workout. They forced 30 turnovers on the night, leading to 37 points off takeaways to help make up for some other shooting struggles, particularly their 19 percent rate from beyond the arc.
The tempo of the game was a good experience for the Bulldogs going forward as well, with Purcell pushing the starters and key rotation players to keep up the intensity down the stretch in order to build that stamina for the rest of the season.
MSU’s next matchup — and a festive Christmas at the Hump occasion — will be at 7 p.m. Thursday against Florida A&M. After that, the Bulldogs will travel to Tampa, Florida, for their final nonconference games in the Sun Coast Classic.
“(Keeping the starters in) was more about, with a week off, we’ve got to stay in game shape. Obviously we won’t play again until Thursday, and then next week I’m worried,” Purcell said. “Down there in Tampa, we’ve got Old Dominion and New Mexico, who are very good, so I’ve got to make sure we can play four quarters so when those games come before Christmas that I’m not asking for more than what they’ve trained for.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.