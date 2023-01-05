Debreasha Powe

Freshman Debreasha Powe had a career-high 21 points for Mississippi State on Thursday at Tennessee. But it wasn't enough for the Bulldogs in an 80-69 loss to the host Volunteers.

 Mike Mattina Mississippi State athletics

Mississippi State women’s basketball (12-4, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) dropped its second straight SEC game Thursday. Tennessee (11-6) outpaced the Bulldogs down the stretch in an 80-69 home win, moving to 3-0 in the SEC.

