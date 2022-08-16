Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
Mississippi State women’s basketball announced its full 2022-23 nonconference schedule Tuesday, giving a clearer picture of what the first season under new head coach Sam Purcell will look like.
The Bulldogs will host seven nonconference opponents at Humphrey Coliseum over November and December with a road trip and two mini-tournaments spread in between. Mississippi Valley State, North Alabama, Alabama State, Colorado State and Louisiana–Monroe will make the trip to Starkville in November, and Texas A&M–Commerce and Florida A&M will come in December.
On Nov. 14, the Bulldogs make the trip up north to Brookings to play South Dakota State, followed by a trip to Puerto Rico in which they will face Nebraska and Georgetown over Thanksgiving week. Their final road trip before the Southeastern Conference schedule begins will be Dec. 19-21, with Mississippi State traveling to Tampa, Florida, to face New Mexico and Old Dominion.
The Bulldogs went 9-3 against nonconference opponents last season under interim head coach Doug Novak, losing tough games against ranked opponents Michigan and Oklahoma as well as dropping a home game against Troy. This year, they will hope to improve on that while navigating tough and potentially tricky opponents under new leadership.
Tip-off times and broadcasting information are yet to be announced for all games.
