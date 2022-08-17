JerKaila Jordan

Mississippi State guard JerKaila Jordan (2) drives against Ole Miss on Feb. 13 at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs will host the Rebels on Jan. 1 as part of an SEC schedule unveiled Wednesday.

 Kevin Snyder / Mississippi State athletics

Mississippi State women’s basketball unveiled its full 2022-23 Southeastern Conference schedule on Wednesday, finalizing the dates for their entire season. It will be the Bulldogs’ first campaign under new head coach Sam Purcell, who will face several tough opponents as he tries to make the program contenders in the conference once again.

