Mississippi State women’s basketball unveiled its full 2022-23 Southeastern Conference schedule on Wednesday, finalizing the dates for their entire season. It will be the Bulldogs’ first campaign under new head coach Sam Purcell, who will face several tough opponents as he tries to make the program contenders in the conference once again.
With the full nonconference schedule released on Tuesday, the SEC schedule release fills in the blanks on the Bulldogs’ 2022-23 schedule, stoking the fire of excitement as the season is now only three months away.
Purcell’s team will have eight home and eight road games in the SEC, with home-and-home matchups against three opponents: Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.
In addition to matchups against the rest of the SEC West, the Bulldogs will also face five other SEC East opponents in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, and reigning national champion South Carolina.
The Bulldogs will open their SEC campaign on the road against Vanderbilt on Dec. 29. They will have a week off over Christmas between their last nonconference game on Dec. 21 and their trip to Nashville, but once they get going the games don’t stop coming.
Their opening slate especially will be a difficult run to navigate, but is no doubt an exciting prospect for fans.
They return to Starkville for their first home SEC game against in-state rival Ole Miss on New Year’s Day, go back on the road to face Tennessee in Knoxville on Jan. 5, and then go back to the Hump for a date with Dawn Staley and South Carolina on Jan. 8.
The SEC tournament, which will be held in Birmingham, Alabama in 2023, begins on Mar. 1 after the conclusion of the regular season in late February. The hope for the Bulldogs is that they’ll be able to improve on their first-round exit in last season’s conference tournament, capping a losing streak to end the year and miss out on the NCAA tournament. They’ll look to not only make a run in the SEC tournament but make it to the Big Dance once again as well.
