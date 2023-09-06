STARKVILLE, MS - November 09, 2022 - Mississippi State Head Coach Sam Purcell during the game between the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, MS. Photo By Mike Mattina
STARKVILLE – Head coach Sam Purcell announced the women's basketball schedule for the 2023-24 season on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs will play 31 games this season, 15 against non-conference opponents and 16 in SEC play. The 2023-24 schedule also features 16 home contests.
Mississippi State will open its season with four consecutive home games, highlighted by the season-opener on Nov. 6 against Alcorn State. Their first road trip of the season will be on Nov. 19, when they travel to Nashville to take on Belmont.
Following a trio of games at The Van Chancellor Classic in Houston over Thanksgiving that includes a marque non-conference game against Gonzaga, Mississippi State will host Miami in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
The SEC schedule features a handful of marque home dates, including games against teams that played in the Sweet 16 and the Final Four of last year's NCAA Tournament.
Mississippi State will open its SEC slate on Jan. 4 at home when the Bulldogs welcome the Commodores of Vanderbilt to Starkville.
The January home schedule for Mississippi State will be highlighted by contests against Ole Miss (Jan. 14), Tennessee (Jan. 18) and the defending national champions, LSU (Jan. 28). The Bulldogs will make their return trip to Oxford on Feb. 18.
Additional games against NCAA Tournament teams from 2023 include a home game against Georgia (Feb. 8) and road trips to South Carolina (Jan. 7) and Alabama (Feb. 25).
Game times and TV information will be announced at a later date.
2023-24 Schedule
Nov. 6 Alcorn State
Nov. 10 Southeastern Louisiana
Nov. 12 Jacksonville State
Nov. 15 New Orleans
Nov. 19 at Belmont
Nov. 24 Gonzaga (in Houston)
Nov. 25 Liberty (in Houston)
Nov. 26 Arkansas Pine-Bluff (in Houston)
Nov. 29 Miami (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 3 at UT Chattanooga
Dec. 11 Kennesaw State
Dec. 14 Jackson State
Dec. 17 at Memphis
Dec. 20 at Colorado State
Dec. 29 Mississippi Valley State
Jan. 4 Vanderbilt
Jan. 7 at South Carolina
Jan. 11 at Arkansas
Jan. 14 Ole Miss
Jan. 18 Tennessee
Jan. 22 at Florida
Jan. 28 LSU
Feb. 1 at Kentucky
Feb. 4 at Texas A&M
Feb. 8 Georgia
Feb. 11 Florida
Feb. 18 at Ole Miss
Feb. 22 Kentucky
Feb. 25 at Alabama
Feb. 29 at Auburn
March 3 Missouri
March 6-10 SEC Tournament
March 20 – April 7 NCAA Tournament
