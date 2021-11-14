STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's women appeared to be on upset alert Sunday evening after a sloppy first half left them up just 31-30 at the break against Alcorn State.
But a 35-7 surge in the third quarter put away any doubts in MSU’s 86-63 win.
Mississippi State’s 45 percent shooting from the field and 57 percent from deep in the game shows just how opposite the halves were for State.
MSU was 13-of-38 shooting (34 percent) in the first half and 1-of-14 (seven percent) from deep. The only thing keeping the Bulldogs in the game were the 15 Braves turnovers because the visitors shot 52 percent from the field in the opening two quarters.
MSU players were getting open looks, whether it be jumpers or layups, and struggling to convert.
Interim head coach Doug Novak said he felt his team was playing with no chemistry and energy in the first half, particularly with only eight players available.
“In the second half, for sure, you could just see (the energy),” Novak said. “They were huddling out together. They were talking to each other. They were supporting each other, make or miss. And it goes a long way — a little bit of positive reinforcement from a teammates.”
State shot 20-of-37 (54 percent) from the field in the second half despite turning the ball over 11 times.
MSU limited Alcorn State (0-2) to 40 percent shooting while forcing another 13 turnovers.
The 28 turnovers were the most by an MSU opponent this season with 19 by Alabama State in the season-opener being the previous high.
Mississippi State scored 38 points off those 28 turnovers.
MSU leading-scorer Rickea Jackson was out for precautionary measures, according to Novak.
Guard JerKaila Jordan stepped up in Jackson’s absence, scoring 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting. She knocked in a career-high six shots from deep.
Guard Anastasia Hayes added 20 points with guard Myah Taylor contributing 15 points and nine assists.
For Novak’s first week of regular season play, MSU finishes with a 3-0 record. The team will have a week off before facing Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 22.
It’s early in the season, but Novak got a glimpse of what his new team could look like – despite being shorthanded – when tournament play comes around in March.
“Information is so valuable to every team in the country, but maybe even moreso for us being new to this game at Mississippi State and new with each other,” Novak said.