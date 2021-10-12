STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson has stepped down after one season to focus on her health, the school announced on Tuesday.
“Over the past several weeks, I have been faced again with health concerns I had hoped were behind me," McCray-Penson, 49, said in a statement. "In light of these developments, I have decided to step away from coaching in order to devote my full time and energy to addressing those issues.
"Although I look forward to returning to coaching when I am able, I believe this is the best decision for me and my family at this time. I appreciate the support MSU has shown me, and I will be pulling for the team’s success this season.”
McCray-Penson was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2013 before being declared in remission six months later, according to a Commercial Dispatch report.
Doug Novak, who was named associate head coach in September will serve as interim head coach.
Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen said in the statement that he respects McCray-Penson's decision.
"We have a remarkable group of student-athletes on our women's basketball team, and we will devote our full resources to supporting them during this transition and throughout the season," Cohen said.
McCray-Penson was named MSU's head coach in April 2020 after previous coaching stops as an assistant at Western Kentucky (2006-08) and South Carolina (2008-17) before a head coaching stint at Old Dominion (2017-20).
She was named Conference USA coach of the year in 2020.
Prior to coaching, McCray-Penson spent he collegiate career playing under Pat Summitt at Tennessee (1991-1995) – making four NCAA tournament appearances.
McCray-Penson was SEC player of the year in 1994 and 1995.
McCray-Penson was a three-time all-star in her nine WNBA seasons.
Mississippi State went 10-9 last season (5-7 in conference play) with no postseason appearance following a loss to LSU in the SEC tournament.