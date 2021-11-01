STARKVILLE — Fans got their first look at a Doug Novak-coached Mississippi State women’s basketball team Monday when the team played its lone exhibition at home against Mississippi College.
The result went about as expected with MSU winning 94-47.
MSU thumped Mississippi College from the start — building a 16-point lead before Mississippi College got on the board.
But more importantly than the score against a Division II opponent, MSU got its first chance to play together in real action.
“Every day gets a little bit better,” Novak said, “just in terms of how we’re practicing, how we’re communicating, what our intent is as a coaching staff and what their intent is as players.”
From the mannerisms of shouting plays to putting his hands on his head in disappointment on the sideline, Novak looked the part of a head coach likely because he has been one in his previous stops.
He encouraged MSU to push the ball — particularly being a shorter team that played with four guards at one point — and it led to success in transition.
MSU had 29 fastbreak points along with 35 points it scored off Mississippi College’s 26 turnovers.
“It’s crucial,” Novak said. “…It’s more of a bust-out type team.”
Mississippi State forward Rickea Jackson was a first team selection by the SEC coaches coming into this season, and Mississippi College got a good look at why.
Jackson scored 22 points in 17 minutes of play. She shot 9-of-14 from the floor, pitched in five rebounds and had three assists.
“There’s no surprise, she’s gonna be a focal point not only for us, but for everybody else’s defense,” Novak said. “…We have to be able to move her around and play off of other people. She is such a weapon.”
MSU out-rebounded Mississippi College 53-33 while holding the visitors to 33 percent shooting from the field.
With a lack of size, MSU is going to need rebounding help from its guards and got that in the exhibition with its guards combining for 22 rebounds.
“I would be excited about rebounding too if the coach told me that I can just bust out and get that dribble and go get a layup,” Novak said. “They’re pretty quick. They have a nose for the ball, so they can rebound out of their area.”
Novak emphasized the important of building relationships with his players after having just joined the team in early September.
On a Zoom press conference with reporters last week, Novak said he wished he could skip the relationship building steps to focus on basketball but knew that wouldn’t lead to success.
Monday, he got his first chance to do both at the same time — highlighted by a two-minute huddle at midcourt following the game’s conclusion.
“We always wanna huddle up in that center circle and give one final message,” Novak said. “I don’t know if there was anything spectacular to it, other than it’s a start. Win or lose, we’re gonna put our hands in together. We’re gonna say, ‘Together we attack.’”