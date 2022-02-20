Mississippi State women's basketball falls at Missouri for third straight loss By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Feb 20, 2022 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mississippi State guard Caterrion Thompson led the Bulldogs with 21 points in a rematch loss at Missouri. AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join the discussion in our Mississippi State sports Facebook groupMississippi State women’s basketball lost its rematch Sunday against Missouri with a final score of 76-66.It’s the third consecutive loss for an MSU team narrowly hanging on the right side of the NCAA tournament bubble.Mississippi State’s first meeting with Missouri resulted in a win for MSU on Jan. 27 — State’s first game following Rickea Jackson’s decision to enter the transfer portal.But the trip to Columbia, Missouri, was a different tale. Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on TwitterMSU was outscored 42-34 in the second half thanks in large part to just 10 points in the third.Mississippi State had just two players score in double figures — 21 from Caterrion Thompson and 14 from Anastasia Hayes.Thompson’s top performances this season have come against the Tigers as she had a season-high 27 points in the Bulldogs’ win.Missouri was paced by Hayley Frank (19 points) and Haley Troup (16 points) but got a significant boost off the bench.Aijha Blackwell scored 14 points Sunday afternoon to lead Missouri toward a 22-14 edge in bench points — granted Mississippi State has just two available options off the bench.Mississippi State concludes a stretch of four games in a week which started with a win against Ole Miss last Sunday and featured tight losses at Kentucky and against No. 11 LSU.MSU is back on the road Thursday to face No. 12 Tennessee. STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Womens Basketball Caterrion Thompson Anastasia Hayes Hayley Frank Haley Troup Ajiha Blackwell Mississippi Missouri Basketball Sport Win Rematch Lsu Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters