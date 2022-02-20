Caterrion Thompson

Mississippi State guard Caterrion Thompson led the Bulldogs with 21 points in a rematch loss at Missouri.

Mississippi State women’s basketball lost its rematch Sunday against Missouri with a final score of 76-66.

It’s the third consecutive loss for an MSU team narrowly hanging on the right side of the NCAA tournament bubble.

Mississippi State’s first meeting with Missouri resulted in a win for MSU on Jan. 27 — State’s first game following Rickea Jackson’s decision to enter the transfer portal.

But the trip to Columbia, Missouri, was a different tale.

MSU was outscored 42-34 in the second half thanks in large part to just 10 points in the third.

Mississippi State had just two players score in double figures — 21 from Caterrion Thompson and 14 from Anastasia Hayes.

Thompson’s top performances this season have come against the Tigers as she had a season-high 27 points in the Bulldogs’ win.

Missouri was paced by Hayley Frank (19 points) and Haley Troup (16 points) but got a significant boost off the bench.

Aijha Blackwell scored 14 points Sunday afternoon to lead Missouri toward a 22-14 edge in bench points — granted Mississippi State has just two available options off the bench.

Mississippi State concludes a stretch of four games in a week which started with a win against Ole Miss last Sunday and featured tight losses at Kentucky and against No. 11 LSU.

MSU is back on the road Thursday to face No. 12 Tennessee.

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.

