A season filled with unfortunate twists added another chapter Sunday afternoon for Mississippi State’s women’s basketball.
Freshman Denae Carter – a 6-footer forced into playing as a center on an undersized, shorthanded team — went down with a knee injury in the third quarter at Humphrey Coliseum against Texas A&M.
Carter went to the trainer’s table where she appeared emotional with a towel over her face. Later, she was seen heading to the locker room with crutches.
Former head coach Nikki McCray-Penson stepped down a month before the season due to health concerns. Doug Novak took over as interim head coach less than two months since being named an assistant.
Injuries and COVID-19 cases left MSU shorthanded in crucial January games. Rickea Jackson, the SEC’s leading scorer, entered the transfer portal Jan. 24.
Now Carter — not the team’s best player but perhaps its most valuable — has gone down.
And Mississippi State, as it has done all season, chugged along en route to a 78-58 win against a Texas A&M team ranked in the top 25 entering the season.
“Nobody bats an eye,” Novak said. “They just lean into it — instead of cowering, instead of (asking) ‘Why us?’”
Novak didn’t provide any further update postgame on Carter’s injury.
Charlotte Kohl has been the team’s relief recently for Carter, but without Carter someone needed to relive Kohl. That’s where Raven Farley stepped in for two minutes.
Farley hasn’t played since MSU's win against Alabama on Jan. 6. Novak wasn’t sure if she was prepared for game action yet through a few practices, but when he approached her Sunday and asked if she could step in, Farley smiled.
“She hadn’t smiled in a while,” Novak said. “So, I like getting smiles every now and then.”
State’s emphasis as an undersized team revolved around 3-point shooting, taking care of the ball and keeping the rebounding battle close.
MSU ranks 13th in the SEC with 28.2 percent shooting from deep. But in its two games since Jackson’s departure, State is shooting 56 percent on 3-pointers — including 9-of-14 against Texas A&M.
Texas A&M won the rebounding battle 28-27 after Missouri out-rebounded MSU by 12 on Thursday. Novak said he was understanding of losing the rebounding edge, but wanted his team to keep it closer than a dozen.
State turned the ball over 12 times compared to 16 A&M turnovers.
The careful play with the ball was a product of impressive ball movement as State assisted on 16 of its 29 made field goals.
Myah Taylor accounted for six of State’s assists as she continues to be the quarterback of Novak’s offense.
Taylor’s 5.6 assists per game lead the SEC — a number that has stayed consistent throughout this season despite occasional struggles she has had shooting the ball.
“Myah’s definitely like our glue,” guard JerKaila Jordan said. “When things are not going our way, Myah is the one I know for sure won’t lose her head. She’s the one that’ll bring us all together.”