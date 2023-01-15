Ahlana Smith - Mississippi State wbb

Ahlana Smith celebrates during Sunday's win over Texas A&M.

 Hailstate.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Bulldogs move back in the win column with a 60-44 win over Texas A&M in Reed Arena on Sunday afternoon, improving to 13-5 overall and 2-3 in the SEC.

Newsletters

Recommended for you