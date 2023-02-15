Jessika Carter (copy)

Mississippi State forward Jessika Carter is one of three players in the SEC with more than 50 blocked shots this season.

 AP | File

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State women's basketball team will hit the road for its last Thursday road game of the season. The Bulldogs will travel to Columbia, Mo. to take on Mizzou on Thursday with tip-off set for 7 p.m.

