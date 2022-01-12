STARKVILLE — Mississippi State interim head women’s basketball coach Doug Novak has tested positive for COVID-19, a source confirmed with the Daily Journal.
"Earlier (Wednesday) I tested positive for COVID-19 despite having no symptoms, being fully vaccinated and having received the booster shot," Novak said in a statement. "Currently, I am isolating at home where I will continue my coaching responsibilities remotely until I am cleared to return. I look forward to returning to the team as soon as possible in accordance with health and safety protocols."
The minimum five-day isolation period required by SEC policy would keep Novak from coaching MSU’s scheduled game Sunday at Ole Miss.
Mississippi State has had positive cases roll through the program recently.
The team’s SEC opener against Florida on Dec. 30 was postponed due to positive results within the MSU program. That game has since been rescheduled for Feb. 10.
Mississippi State returned to action following the postponement with a trip to No. 1 South Carolina on Jan. 2. Ten Bulldogs participated in the loss.
MSU followed that up with wins at Alabama and against Vanderbilt last week, but had eight and seven players available, respectively.
Novak said in a press conference Tuesday his team was down to six available players at practice. Thursday’s game at No. 19 Kentucky was postponed Wednesday morning as SEC policy requires seven players available for a game to take place.
Novak also noted Mississippi State has players who have been in quarantine longer than five days, but due to continued positive results have not been able to return.
During this stretch, MSU also had assistant coaches Malikah Willis and Bob Thornton miss time.
Mississippi State is 11-4 this season and 2-1 in SEC play.