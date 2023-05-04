DePaul guard Darrione Rogers (21) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against the Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
On the same day one of its former players (Denae Carter, Villanova) committed to a new school, the Mississippi State women’s basketball program added another major piece from the transfer portal.
Darrione Rogers, a junior guard previously of Depaul, announced her commitment to MSU Thursday afternoon on her Instagram. Rogers, from Chicago, became the second transfer from the Big East to join Sam Purcell’s program, following Seton Hall’s Lauren Park-Lane, who committed to the Bulldogs on April 23.
Like Park-Lane, Rogers was a major scoring threat for her former team, averaging a career-high 16.8 points per game, while shooting 36% from the field and nearly 32% from three-point territory. Rogers, a former five-star prospect ranked No. 50 in her recruiting class, was named to the Big East All-Freshman Team during the 2020-21 season.
Rogers will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Rogers became the second instant-impact guard that Purcell grabbed after the position was decimated from departures this offseason.
Four players, Anastasia Hayes, Ahlana Smith, Asiana Johnson and Kourtney Weber, used up their eligibility after last year’s run to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. Fellow guards Aislynn Hayes (Marshall), Alasia Hayes (Marshall), Mia Moore (UAB) and Aniya Palmer all left for the transfer portal.
The Bulldogs return starting guard JerKaila Jordan, role player Debreasha Powe and bring in four-star prospect Mjarcle Sheppard, fellow freshman guard Jasmine Brown and Junior College transfer guard Meloney Thames.
