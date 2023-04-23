Sam Purcell and the Mississippi State women’s basketball program grabbed a major target out of the transfer portal.
Lauren Park-Lane, who previously played at Seton Hall, announced her commitment to the Bulldogs over her social media Sunday afternoon.
Park-Lane was one of the top transfer portal targets available after averaging a career-high 20.9 points and 6.3 assists in 33 games last season. She was named an All-Big East First Team selection last season.
Park-Lane, a grad transfer, will have one year of eligibility remaining.
MSU, who made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019 and advanced to the second round before falling to Notre Dame last season, returns its top-two scorers from a year ago in forward Jessika Carter (14.8 PPG) and guard Jerkaila Jordan (11.9).
The Bulldogs did lose four seniors in Anastasia Hayes, Ahlana Smith, Asianae Johnson and Kourtney Weber.
Aislynn Hayes (Marshall), Charlotte Kohl (New Mexico), Alasia Hayes (Marshall), Mia Moore (UAB) and Aniya Palmer also departed the program through the portal.
MSU also brings in a top-15 recruiting class, headlined by four-star guard Mjarcle Sheppard (Bellevue, Washington).
