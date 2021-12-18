STARKVILLE – It’s rarely a good sign when a team takes the court with only nine active players to open a stretch of three games in three days.
It’s rarely surprising when that team falls late in a game where it attempts 35 of its 75 shots from deep, has three players play 35-plus minutes and has questionable time management in the final minute.
That was the reality for a shorthanded Mississippi State women’s basketball (7-3) team opening the Mississippi State MTE on Saturday with a 73-66 loss against Troy — a team without a road win this season until now.
It started with struggles on the offensive end for Mississippi State against Troy’s 2-3 zone.
State shot 45 percent on 2-pointers, so when it broke the zone it found ways to succeed. But MSU settled too often and didn’t look to create those inside chances.
MSU attempted 35 shots from deep — one fewer than its season-high — and made just seven for a 20 percent clip.
Interim head coach Doug Novak said earlier this season attempting so many 3-pointers isn’t a bad thing. In wins it’s easy to say it’s good to attempt so many 3s, Novak said, and bad in losses.
Against Troy, he wanted something in between. But more importantly, he wanted execution.
“It does suck the life out of you when you miss that many,” Novak said.
MSU had a big stretch in the third quarter where it turned a 13-point deficit into a five-point lead.
That was sparked by Rickea Jackson who finished with 25 points, but it was fueled by little plays from freshman Denae Carter.
Carter finished with a double-double (11 points, 12 rebounds) featuring five offensive boards.
Novak said the missed 3-pointers were made worse by one-and-done possessions, but Carter’s tips to keep balls alive changed the tide in the third.
“(Carter’s tips) allowed us to drive it against the zone,” Novak said. “That’s probably what we needed to do more and what we’ve been asking them to do.”
Mississippi State’s run created a fourth quarter that saw neither team lead by more than eight.
MSU’s last life came when Caterrion Thompson made two 3-pointers in a minute. State trailed by three with 34 seconds to go and the ball in Troy’s hands.
Novak wanted his team to create havoc and try to get a steal before settling to foul. Novak couldn’t properly get his message across, he said, because he was out of timeouts.
Mississippi State couldn’t get a steal and waited until eight seconds remained in the game to foul — about six seconds later than Novak hoped for.
A pair of free throws put the game out of reach.
Mississippi State returns to action at 4 p.m. Sunday against Jackson State. MSU’s depth remains a concern as the status of starting guard Anastasia Hayes is unclear, according to Novak.