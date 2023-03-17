Mississippi State women's basketball bench

Mississippi State advanced to the round of 64 with a win over Illinois Wednesday night.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Following its decisive First Four victory over Illinois on Wednesday, the Mississippi State women's basketball team has advanced to the field of 64 of the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. The No. 11 seeded Bulldogs will take on No. 6 seed Creighton. Tip-off between the Bulldogs and Bluejays is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT in South Bend, Ind. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN News.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you