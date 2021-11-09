STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women’s basketball handled Alabama State in its season opener Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum, winning 91-62.
The win marked Doug Novak’s first as a women’s college basketball head coach after becoming interim head coach in place of Nikki McCray-Penson last month.
“He knew what he was doing from Day 1,” junior forward Rickea Jackson said. “It just felt like he has been here forever. It means a lot, and we know how hard he works. We’re his first female team, so I know we’ve been stressing him out.”
Here’s how Mississippi State got it done:
State settles in
As can be expected from a team in its first game under a new coach, MSU came out sluggish on the defensive end.
Alabama State shot 52.6 percent from the field in the first quarter while out-rebounding MSU — a team Novak self-admittedly said lacks size — 12-5.
MSU changed things as it got settled into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs outscored the Hornets 23-8 in the frame to pull away, thanks in large part to holding the visitors to 17 percent shooting in the second and out-rebounding them 16-10.
“We just made sure that we focused on our defense more,” senior guard Myah Taylor said. “Once we did that, once we started talking and getting our rotations down pat, and I think that’s when we locked in.”
Rickea Jackson was everywhere
Jackson’s All-SEC expectations won’t be much of an issue to reach with how often MSU will look for her on offense.
Jackson led Mississippi State with 23 shot attempts —nearly double the next highest from JerKaila Jordan’s 12.
Jackson showed off her handles on her way to blowing past defenders and showing a strong ability to get to the rim.
Her 26 points led all scorers. MSU outscored Alabama State by 32 points in Jackson’s 34 minutes of action.
“I feel like I’ve been taking practice a lot more serious this year,” Jackson said. “Working on the little things that help me stay balanced. Biggest thing was my balance. Still getting better each and every day. It’s not where I want it to be yet, but I feel like my main thing was my balance and my confidence on my shots.”
Novak says with the team pushing tempo and not calling set plays, MSU isn’t necessarily looking for Jackson. But with the ball movement he hopes to have, the ball will naturally find the best player and scorer.
Who’s the No. 2?
With Novak saying the offense will tend to just find its way to run through the best players, that leaves the question of whether MSU will consistently have a second threat behind Jackson or if that’ll change game by game.
Middle Tennessee transfer guard Anastasia Hayes has stepped in seamlessly early on as a potential second scoring threat behind Jackson.
She backed up her 14 points from last week’s exhibition with 17 against Alabama State on 5-of-10 shooting.
“She's a very athletic guard that can get to her spots, get downhill, get to the basket any time she wants” Taylor said of Hayes. “She has a great eye for the court as well, so she’ll be able to drive and kick out.”
Behind Hayes, Jordan (15) was the lone Bulldog to score in double figures.
However, with the style Novak is looking to run offensively, quantity of scorers might be more telling than quantity of points scored by individuals.
Three players scored 10-plus points, but 10 players scoring could be a greater indicator of how MSU is adjusting with Novak at the helm.
Taylor (eight points and 11 assists) and freshman forward Denae Carter (nine points and 11 rebounds) came up just shy of double-doubles.