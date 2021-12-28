Doug Novak

Doug Novak and his Mississippi State women's team have become the third Mississippi basketball team this week to announce a schedule disruption.

Mississippi State's women's basketball SEC opener scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results within the MSU program. 

State was scheduled to face Florida. A makeup date has note been announced. 

Mississippi State will not be forced to forfeit the game, according to the SEC's updated guidelines from Dec. 23. 

The news for MSU comes a day after positive results within Ole Miss' women's and men's basketball programs forced postponements. 

In other news, MSU's men's basketball opener against Arkansas in Starkville Wednesday has been moved from an 8 p.m. tip to a 4 p.m. tip. The game will air on SEC Network.

