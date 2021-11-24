STARKVILLE – The only thing head coach Doug Novak can take away from Mississippi State women’s basketball shooting 54 percent from the free throw line is that it can’t get much worse.
MSU, despite its 4-0 start to the season, has struggled from the charity stripe. In its last game, a 94-53 win against Bethune-Cookman, Mississippi State shot a season-low 39 percent from the foul line.
“Those are Shaq-like numbers,” Novak said referring to former NBA center Shaquille O'Neal’s free throw struggles.
The faulty free throw shooting is coming from all positions. Guard Anastasia Hayes is shooting 60 percent from the line while starting point guard Myah Taylor sits at 21 percent.
Forward Rickea Jackson’s 75 percent clip is best among starters, but fellow forwards Denae Carter (67 percent) and Raven Farley (37.5 percent) are not much of an improvement from the guards.
“That would be almost understandable if we were playing with power forwards and big centers, but we’re not,” Novak said. “We’re playing with a lot of smaller guards.”
As is the case in most situations, Novak feels some anxiety and pressure in-game has resulted in the struggles.
Novak said nothing can be done in practice to truly replicate the feeling of being at the line in a game — something MSU will need to improve on as competition steps up this weekend with a trip to the Daytona Beach Invitational.
“The strokes are fine,” Novak said. “It’s more of a confidence thing than anything else. Once somebody starts hitting a couple, that usually changes. If we were a poor shooting team, I’d be worried.”
Mississippi State is shooting 45 percent from the field.
Scouting Dayton
Mississippi State opens play at the invitational by taking on Dayton at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Dayton is 3-1 this season and is coming off a 78-62 win at Purdue last Saturday. The Flyers score 69 points per game – led by graduate student Erin Whalen’s nearly 17 points per contest.
Dayton (59) in four games has attempted 40 fewer shots from deep than Mississippi State. Novak says the Flyers thrive off set plays where their guards can get into the paint or their forwards can post up.
“Somehow we’ve gotta be able to protect the paint better than what we’ve done,” Novak said. “They’re gonna come with so much more force than some of the teams we’ve seen up to this point.”
Novak added there is only so much MSU can do from a schematic standpoint and a lot of it will come down to State’s players willingness to put their body in front of Dayton's players.
Following the game Thursday, MSU will spend its Thanksgiving evening at the movie theater.
Scouting Michigan
MSU’s second matchup of the invitational comes at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against No. 12 Michigan.
Michigan is 5-0 on the season and will be coming off a back-to-back when it faces Mississippi State due to a matchup with No. 16 Oregon State at the invitational Friday.
The Wolverines are led by 6-foot-2-inch senior forward Naz Hillmon who is the reigning Big Ten player of the year.
Hillmon has been a menace inside against her opponents this season, shooting 70 percent from the field and averaging more than 23 points per game.
With an undersized team, Novak fears the trouble Hillmon provides for Mississippi State.
“We don’t match up with her at all,” Novak said. “…They’ll punch it in if you’re not working your feet. And even if you are, she’s that good at getting catch-and-scores. She’s not having to dribble around a lot. She’s not catching it off the block. She seals it really well.”