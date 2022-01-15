It has been a difficult couple weeks for Mississippi State women’s basketball, with COVID-19 spreading through the roster and coaching staff.
It has been a stretch featuring three postponements, two shorthanded wins and a loss against No. 1 South Carolina.
After interim head coach Doug Novak tested positive and Mississippi State’s trip to No. 19 Kentucky was postponed for a second time on Wednesday, it’s clear MSU is happy about one thing this Sunday at Ole Miss:
The Bulldogs will play.
“Everybody wants to play,” Novak said on Tuesday when the team was down to six available players at practice. “We’ve practiced. We’ve talked about gameplans. We’ve talked about the best way for this team to play, and then we like those tests to see if we were right in the preparation, if we were right in how we practiced.”
Novak continued coaching remotely while he was away. He will drive separately to Oxford, he told the Daily Journal, for precautionary reasons but plans on being on the sidelines.
Novak said he's unsure of the exact number of players available, but the team will reach the minimum of seven. He is hoping a couple players are cleared Sunday to play.
Who is expected to be there for Mississippi State, though, is Rickea Jackson – the SEC’s leading scorer.
Mississippi State has had to make up Jackson’s 20 points per game in its previous two wins at Alabama and against Vanderbilt.
Novak said early in his interim tenure he anticipated his offense being free-flowing and the ball finding its way into the best players’ hands rather than forcing it to a player such as Jackson.
In her absence, Anastasia Hayes has been that top threat the ball has found — scoring 31 against Vanderbilt and 22 against Alabama.
But the unknown of who will and won’t be available still made preparing for games difficult.
“It’s not the easiest, for sure,” Novak said on Tuesday. “There’s always something to do. But in terms of just straight preparation, in terms of we wanna get this look versus this team in a five-on-five setting, that’s virtually impossible.”
He added in his career he has always wished his teams had more time to work on shooting or fundamentals through the course of a regular season, and doing more of that through this outbreak is where he has found the silver lining.