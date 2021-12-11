STARKVILLE – Doug Novak has been with Mississippi State women’s basketball for three months, but it hasn't taken much time for him to realize routines rarely go as planned.
It started a month into his assistant coaching tenure when Nikki McCray-Penson stepped down and Novak became interim head coach in October.
Plans “went out the window” again this week as the schedule slowed down with no games due to finals week.
But a flu bug — which Novak says is no longer an issue — forced the team to cut some practices ahead of Sunday’s game at UT Martin.
Novak says MSU was still able to get a couple days prior to the illness spread with the team to focus on fundamentals such as feet.
“They weren't a disaster, but we were letting it slide,” Novak said. “I was letting it slide because I was looking at some other things and how we need to move, space and those types of things. But it all starts with catching and working your feet. We were able to clean that up.”
Mississippi State is coming off its worst loss since 2016 after losing 94-63 at Oklahoma on Saturday.
The Sooners shot 48.5 percent from the field, including 40 percent from deep.
Sunday’s matchup with UT Martin will be the opposite of that.
UT Martin only shoots 35 percent from the field. However, the Skyhawks hold their opponents to 35 percent from the field.
“They have a specific way on how they want the game to be played,” Novak said. “We're gonna have to disrupt them. We're gonna have to take away their vision, take away some of the things that they want to do.”