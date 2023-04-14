In a stunning display of skill and determination, sophomore Julia Lopez Ramirez has captured the Southeastern Conference Individual Women's Golf Championship title with an impressive 4-under par final round.
It was almost like something you'd see in Hollywood.
Lopez Ramirez picked up serious momentum with three straight birdies to end round two on Thursday and propelled her to a solid third round on Friday. On the final hole of stroke play at the SEC Championship, and needing to birdie the 18th hole to win, Lopez Ramirez hit a high-pressure wedge shot from the fairway and stuck it 8-inches from the pin before sinking the match-winning birdie putt, defeating Auburn's Megan Schofill who was 3-under par for the stroke play event.
Her last round was particularly impressive as she was able to card her best round of the event, carding a 4-under par (68) to climb up the leaderboard four spots and take the individual crown. Lopez Ramirez is the second Bulldog to capture the SEC Individual Championship. Cam Wood took home the title in 1992.
"It's very special. We can't be anything other than thrilled and proud of Julia," head coach Charlie Ewing said. "You look at this golf tournament and what it means from the team standpoint and the individual standpoint. Any success here is worth celebrating. You look at what she's done now over the last three days, winning a golf tournament in one of the strongest fields you could find in the women's amateur game and to win on that stage in the way that she did it by hitting a wedge shot to about 8-inches on the last hole to make birdie and win by one, it's something that Hollywood couldn't write up as well as how she played it out on 18. It was really, really cool. But it's so special for her. She is so deserving of it. We just can't be anything other than very proud of her and super thrilled for to have this championship."
Facing tough competition from across the conference, Lopez Ramirez remained focused and composed throughout the tournament. She showcased her exceptional ball-striking and short-game skills, easily navigating the challenging course.
"I started my second round not in a good spot because we didn't have good weather, so I had a rough start. I kept playing, and I was playing solid. I was having good feelings with my swing and with how I was playing, that gave me some confidence to make those three birdies in my last three [holes] of the second round, and today I got out there, and I was feeling really confident and in control of my swing."
Senior Hannah Levi continued her phenomenal spring season in the stroke play portion of the SEC Championship. Levi captured her sixth straight top-25 finish after carding an even par (72) in the final round to finish tied for 18th.
Senior Abbey Daniel and freshman Surapa Janthamunee held strong throughout the final day for the Bulldogs as Daniel carded 3-over par (75). At the same time, SJ had a 78 to finish, tied for 43rd, and tied for 48th, respectfully.
Freshman Izzy Pellot rounds out the scorecard for the Bulldogs in the final round of stroke play. Pellot tied for 59th.
As a team, Mississippi State finished fifth overall in stroke play to advance to the match play part of the SEC Championship, ultimately deciding who wins the team championship.
In Saturday's quarterfinal round, Mississippi State will take on Vanderbilt, who finished fourth in stroke play. The Bulldogs and Commodores will start at 7:50 a.m. CT when Lopez Ramirez takes on Vanderbilt's Lynn Lim. The remaining four pairings will follow in 10-minute increments. The winner of the head-to-head competition will advance to the afternoon's semifinal round.
The top eight teams will be placed into a bracket for the match play competition. A total of five points will be available, with one point being awarded for each individual match. A stipulated round will be extended as many holes as necessary to determine a match winner. Winning teams will advance to the semifinals and then the finals. The first team to win three points within the team match will advance or, in the case of the final match, be declared the conference champion. Once a team has won three individual matches, any remaining individual matches will be halted at that point, with the individual match recorded as it currently stood.
