Mississippi State men’s basketball forward Tolu Smith (1) dunks during the Bulldogs’ game against Florida A&M on Dec. 15. Smith and the No. 21 Bulldogs will start Southeastern Conference play Wednesday hosting No. 9 Alabama.
Mississippi State could have basically wrapped up an NCAA tournament bid on Saturday night in Nashville, Tennessee.
Instead, the Bulldogs will have to sweat it out for another week.
MSU (20-11, 8-10 Southeastern Conference) concluded its regular season with a 77-72 loss at Vanderbilt (18-12, 11-7 SEC) at Memorial Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs will return to Nashville as the No. 9 seed in next week’s SEC tournament, a position they clinched earlier Saturday with Florida’s win over LSU.
MSU will play its first game against the Gators at noon Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.
Thanks to Saturday’s result, it will be a critical game for the Bulldogs if they want to make the Big Dance for the first time since 2019.
MSU fell to Vanderbilt under a barrage of 3-pointers, with the Commodores going 12 of 25 (48 percent) from beyond the arc. Vanderbilt led for 37 minutes, 45 seconds, and Mississippi State never held the lead.
The Bulldogs trailed by as many as 15 points early in the second half, but they cut the Commodores’ lead to two with 11:41 left. Vanderbilt responded, though, to pull ahead by 11 on a pair of triples by Myles Stute with 5:58 to play.
MSU again cut the lead to two in the closing seconds and had an opportunity down three points with seven seconds left, but Shakeel Moore badly missed a 3-pointer and Vanderbilt hit a pair of free throws to clinch the win.
Tolu Smith led Mississippi State with 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting. D.J. Jeffries added 17 points, and Moore had 13 — all in the second half.
For Vanderbilt, Jordan Wright led with 19 points. Tyrin Lawrence scored 16, Ezra Manjon had 15, and Stute had 12.
