STARKVILLE — Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach said Monday that transfer quarterback Jack Abraham was “not on the team right now.”
Abraham is still part of the program just not with the team at the time, a team spokesman clarified with the Daily Journal on Monday night.
Abraham was involved in a “freak accident” on a practice field in June where a player ran into him during helmet-less drills, a source familiar with the situation told the Daily Journal. The source has requested anonymity because Mississippi State football has not made an official statement on the injury.
Abraham lacerated his face, was forced to get 10-12 stitches and suffered a concussion, the source says.
About a month later it was determined Abraham was suffering from a post-concussion syndrome which made working out difficult for him, the source says.
Abraham did not participate with Mississippi State throughout fall camp.
Doctors told Abraham the injury was not career-ending and the best healing was time — with a 3-6 month timeline, the source says. This would be month No. 4 for Abraham, and he has started showing progress, the source says.
Abraham believes the NCAA will grant him a seventh-year of eligibility because he has not participated this season, the source says.
“He wants to play,” the source said. “He wants the chance to compete.”
Abraham intends on staying at Mississippi State, the source added.
Abraham attended Oxford High School before his collegiate career began at Northwest Mississippi Community College. He spent the last three seasons (2018-2020) at Southern Miss.
Abraham threw for more than 7,000 yards in three seasons with 41 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.
Abraham transferred to MSU in December last year. Coming into this season, Leach said Abraham would compete with Will Rogers and Chance Lovertich for the starting job.