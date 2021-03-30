STARKVILLE – A sixth Mississippi State women’s basketball player has joined the mass exodus from the program this offseason.
Sophomore point guard Aliyah Matharu entered the transfer portal on Tuesday night, per multiple reports.
Robbie Faulk with 247sports was the first to report.
Teammates Madison Hayes, Xaria Wiggins, JaMya Mingo-Young, Sidney Cooks and Yemiyah Morris have also entered their names in the transfer portal since the season ended.
The Bulldogs went 10-9 this season and missed the NCAA Tournament under first-year coach Nikki McCray-Penson.
Matharu played in 52 games across two seasons in Starkville and started eight of them. She averaged 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1 assist per game during her career.
She played in all 19 games this past season and averaged 10.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. She played 21.7 minutes per game.
As a freshman in 2020, she played 9.9 minutes per game and scored 7.1 points per game. She was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week twice.