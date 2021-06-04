STARKVILLE – Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis is switching up his starting rotation this weekend.
Lemonis announced that right-handed pitcher Will Bednar will pitch in the regional opener against Samford on Friday. The game between the No. 1 seed Mississippi State (40-15) and No. 4 seed Samford begins at 2 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field.
Bednar will start the opener instead of left-hander Christian MacLeod because Samford's lineup has right-handed hitters throughout. MacLeod will pitch Mississippi State’s game on Saturday.
“We looked at matchups and Samford has eight right-handed hitters,” Lemonis said on Thursday. “They’re a really good offensive team and we just felt like, at that point, Will would match up best with them. Will has also pitched the 2 o’clock game all year so it will probably feel the same to him in terms of his body and the next two opponents have three or four leftys in their lineups.”
Those eight right-handers for Samford (35-22) also hit for a lot of power – the lineup has produced 167 extra-base hits and 64 home runs this year.
Samford has three hitters - all right-handed - that have hit over 10 home runs. Sonny DiChiara, a .265 hitter, leads the team with 15 homers while Ryan Crockett (.294) and Tyler McManus (.335) each have 11 home runs.
Their bats have especially heated up in the month of May. Seven of DiChiara’s 15 home runs have come in May, while McManus hit six of his and Crockett hit four of his during the last month.
“It’s a powerful lineup,” Lemonis said of Samford. “It’s right-handed hitters that if you make a mistake, they’re trying to get it in the air and hit it out of the ballpark. They have a guy or two who will put some pressure on you with their feet, but most of it is extra-base hits and driving balls to hit the ball out the park. That’s the way they play.”
That power was showcased in the first matchup between these two teams on March 12.
Mississippi State won that game, 10-2, but that didn’t stop Samford from recording seven hits and four doubles.
Three of the four doubles came off MSU lefty Houston Harding, which helped lead to Lemonis’ decision in starting Bednar on the mound. Bednar is 6-1 this season with a 3.23 ERA. He has allowed only 18 extra-base hits this year in 64 innings.