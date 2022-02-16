TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mississippi State’s NCAA tournament hopes, from whatever was left of them, might’ve taken a final hit Wednesday night in a crushing 80-75 defeat at Alabama.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi labeled Wednesday as a game Mississippi State (14-11, 5-7 SEC) needed to win in order to simply get back into the bubble discussion.
That bubble popped at Alabama (17-9, 7-6 SEC) as State, in familiar fashion, unraveled late in a road SEC game and left a Quadrant 1 opportunity for naught.
Here’s a look at how the night went:
Cam Carter earns first start
Mississippi State has been in search of a guard capable of stepping up beside Iverson Molinar in the starting rotation. Shakeel Moore has been in a slump, so in State’s loss at LSU, Howland started Rocket Watts.
That provided no solution, but Cam Carter impressed in his four minutes leading Howland to say the freshman guard could earn more minutes moving forward.
With Watts sidelined with a right arm injury, the minutes were there for Carter to take. But Howland took it one step further.
Carter earned his first career start against the Alabama — a decision Howland made immediately following the LSU loss.
Carter has had a minimal roll with State since the SEC slate started, appearing in seven conference games for a total of 23 minutes and scoring four points. But in those minutes he often brought a much-needed energy boost in a “glue guy” way.
He was much more than that against Alabama, showing the talent worthy of his four-star rating out of Oak Hill Academy.
Carter played 28 minutes while scoring 15 points — both season highs. He ignited an offensive burst in the second half for State, making his first three attempts from deep as MSU made its first six attempts in the second after missing all four of its first half attempts.
"He provided an uplifting shot in the arm for our team with his intensity," Howland said postgame. "He played terrific tonight. Just makes me feel bad for not playing him more early in the season — for our team's sake and for his."
Carter’s move into the starting lineup gave Howland a chance to address a pressing issue with opposing teams face-guarding Molinar as the No. 2 guards provided no threat. Carter ran the point while Molinar played off the ball most of the game.
The move was a clear attempt with not much to lose for an MSU offense often stagnant — particularly late in games with teams eliminating Molinar. Howland continued to call plays for Molinar (22 points, 7-20 shooting) who averaged 16 field goal attempts entering the matchup.
But it forced Molinar into more jumpers. He attempted just two layups before desperation time compared to the five layups he put up at LSU.
"Coach just wanted to get the ball off my hands a little bit more and let the other guys handle it," Molinar, who noted he had no preference of which guard spot he plays, said.
Nate Oats gets tossed, Alabama gets going
There’s a science to technical fouls, at times, coaches know best.
When a team is looking sloppy, turn the attention toward the officiating. Get the crowd ignited. It makes the opposing teams’ free throws look small in the grand scheme.
Nate Oats won’t say if that was his thought process, but his ejection got Coleman Coliseum fired up Wednesday night and it sparked a crucial run from his team.
Oats earned his first technical with 9:18 on the clock and his team down one. That wasn’t enough fuel as Alabama couldn’t regain the lead in the next minute, so Oats continued to let the officials hear it.
As Alabama center Charles Bediako approached the free throw line off an and-1 make, Oats continued chirping the official beneath the basket. Oats turned back toward his players as the official advised Alabama’s assistants to keep him under control.
When his assistants relayed the message, Oats only got louder before he was ejected.
Alabama fans applauded Oats as he exited before turning their attention back against the officials and eventually toward their team’s comeback.
The Crimson Tide wiped out a seven-point deficit with an 11-0 run in four minutes and handed the Bulldogs a now-scripted conference road loss.
"He fights for us and we fight for him," Bediako told reporters postgame.
Now what?
Losing a Quad 1 game in an environment such as Coleman Coliseum’s typically isn’t worthy of hurting a resume, but with the path ahead there isn’t much left for Mississippi State.
Mississippi State is 2-8 in Quad 1 games with only two (vs No. 2 Auburn, at Texas A&M) remaining on its schedule.
Even by winning out, State would finish the regular season with 20 wins and likely need a win or two in the SEC tournament.
That’s with the assumption State could secure wins at Missouri and at South Carolina despite not having won a true road game to this point.
It’s becoming a common theme in Howland’s tenure for State to be on the outside looking in. Mississippi State is on the verge of seven years of Howland with just one tournament appearance to show for it.
"We gotta win a game," Howland said. "Once you win one game, then you can win another game. We've gotta get over that hump."