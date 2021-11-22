Charles Cross (copy)

Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross continues to see his NFL Draft stock rise.

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross was awarded the Kent Hull trophy, which goes to the state's top offensive lineman, Monday. 

Since its inception in 2013, Cross becomes the fifth MSU player to earn the honor. Gabe Jackson (2013), Justin Senior (2016), Martinas Rankin (2017) and Elgton Jenkins (2018) are the others.

Cross ranks fifth in the SEC with an 86.4 offensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus. His PFF pass blocking grade of 86.2 is second in the conference.

Cross has played 833 snaps this season — 649 in pass blocking — and has allowed just two sacks and 12 pressures.

In numerous mock drafts, Cross is regarded as a first round NFL Draft pick.

The Kent Hull trophy is named after the former Bulldog who spent 11 seasons as a center for the Buffalo Bills. 

Hull, who died in 2011, played for MSU from 1979-1982. 

