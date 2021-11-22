Mississippi State's Cross wins Kent Hull trophy, named state's top offensive lineman By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 22, 2021 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross continues to see his NFL Draft stock rise. AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join the discussion in our Mississippi State sports Facebook group STARKVILLE — Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross was awarded the Kent Hull trophy, which goes to the state's top offensive lineman, Monday. Since its inception in 2013, Cross becomes the fifth MSU player to earn the honor. Gabe Jackson (2013), Justin Senior (2016), Martinas Rankin (2017) and Elgton Jenkins (2018) are the others.Cross ranks fifth in the SEC with an 86.4 offensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus. His PFF pass blocking grade of 86.2 is second in the conference.Cross has played 833 snaps this season — 649 in pass blocking — and has allowed just two sacks and 12 pressures.In numerous mock drafts, Cross is regarded as a first round NFL Draft pick.The Kent Hull trophy is named after the former Bulldog who spent 11 seasons as a center for the Buffalo Bills. Hull, who died in 2011, played for MSU from 1979-1982. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Football Kent Hull Trophy Charles Cross Pro Football Focus Nfl Draft Gabe Jackson Justin Senior Martinas Rankin Elgton Jenkins Kent Hull Sport American Football Trophy Mississippi Fifth Pff Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists