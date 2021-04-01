STARKVILLE – Mississippi State sophomore guard D.J. Stewart is going to test the NBA waters this offseason.
Stewart, who was second on the team in scoring this season for the Bulldogs, announced that he plans to enter his name in to the NBA Draft process but will not be signing with an agent, so he will maintain his college eligibility if he chooses to withdraw his name.
“First of all, I’d like to thank God for blessing me with the talent to be able to play the game of basketball,” Stewart tweeted. “Playing in the NBA has always been a goal of mine since I was a child, and I’ve worked relentlessly to be able to achieve that goal.”
Stewart started all 33 games this year for Mississippi State (18-15) and averaged a team-high 35 minutes per game. He was the only Bulldog to play over 1,000 minutes this season.
He ranked second on the team with 16 points per game, and also added 3.4 rebounds per game. He led the Bulldogs in assists (103), turnovers (102) and steals (47).
In his two-year career, Stewart has started 50 games and averaged 12.4 ppg.