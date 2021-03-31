STARKVILLE – A second Mississippi State men’s basketball player has left the program this week.
Freshman point guard Deivon Smith, a former four-star recruit, entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, a source confirmed with the Daily Journal. He was the No. 69 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class.
An official announcement is expected from Smith later Tuesday.
Paul Jones and 247sports first reported the news.
Smith joins fellow freshman Keondre Montgomery in the transfer portal. Montgomery entered his name into the portal on Tuesday.
Smith played a large role for the Bulldogs (18-15) in his first and only season in Starkville. He averaged 5.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 points as the back-up point guard to Iverson Molinar.
He averaged 22.5 minutes per game. He played in all 33 gamest and started eight of them. He scored in double-digits five times this season and scored a career-high 17 points in Mississippi State’s loss to Memphis in the NIT championship on Sunday.