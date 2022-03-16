A Mississippi State basketball season filled with disappointment — a phrase recited too often during Ben Howland’s seven seasons at the helm — wrapped up Wednesday night with a 60-57 loss at Virginia in the first round of the NIT.
The efforts of Iverson Molinar (13 points), Garrison Brooks (13 points) and Tolu Smith (16 points) were put to waste on a night where MSU struggled again to shoot from deep and turned the ball over continuously.
Howland, who like Brooks and forward Javian Davis was frustrated on numerous occasions, was left with no answer. The suits he and his staff began wearing in the SEC tournament were meant to be symbolic of a new, rejuvenated part of the season. Instead, they represented the same story told throughout the 2021-22 season.
Here are three takeaways from the game.
Turning it over
Howland was 6-1 in his career against Virginia’s Tony Bennett going into the game — those matchups coming while both were coaching in the Pac 12 before their current stops. Howland gave Bennett a plethora of admiration heading into Wednesday’s matchup, particularly when it came to his teams’ defenses.
The focus on the defensive end, though not always the most entertaining brand of basketball, led Virginia to an elite status highlighted by a national title run in 2019. With an inconsistent offense, a tough scoring night for State was expected. The over/under for the game was set at 122.
"This is the kind of game we expected," Howland said. "It’s not anything new for me but new for your players."
And still, Mississippi State managed to underwhelm out of the gate. State scored 19 points in the first half — matching the lowest output in an opening 20 minutes for an MSU team coached by Howland.
Much of that came from the Bulldogs’ own mistakes. Virginia’s opponents shoot 42.4 percent from the field. MSU shot 40 percent from the field in the first.
However, Virginia forced 11 turnovers per game entering the matchup. The Bulldogs nearly reached that mark in the opening frame, turning the ball over nine times which resulted in 11 points for the Cavaliers.
Turning it up
Both teams took a significant step offensively in the second half. State made its first seven field goal attempts out of the break while Virginia made just two of seven.
The Bulldogs took a brief two-point lead with 15 minutes to go before doing so again a minute later, but the Cavaliers took back momentum from there.
MSU scored 21 points in the final 14 minutes of play and never regained the lead. State brought it within one possession on four occasions in that stretch, but Virginia’s ability to keep MSU from collecting second chance opportunities left possessions one-and-done.
State had little option off the bench to provide a spark. D.J. Jeffries, who was a starter throughout the regular season, looked uninterested. Derek Fountain’s two points were the lone bench contributions for State.
Turning the page
Howland expressed Tuesday he’d like to remain the head coach at Mississippi State for the final year of his current contract as he believes with a healthy roster and Molinar's potential return, MSU can be successful next season.
Smith cited his own injuries creating adversity this season and advocated for Howland to return.
But after seven years with one NCAA tournament appearance, that is looking unlikely — though Molinar says the rumors didn't change MSU's approach.
"It doesn't matter that all the rumors are going on. We just go out there and play our hardest," Molinar said. "It really doesn't matter was is said on the outside."
Athletic director John Cohen has already reached out to various college basketball experts regarding potential future candidates. Cohen will likely have his eyes on the upcoming first round matchups in the NCAA tournament.
Chris Jans, who is the head coach of 12-seeded New Mexico State facing UConn on Wednesday, is a candidate whose named has circled around. Matt McMahon, head coach of 7-seed Murray State facing San Francisco on Wednesday, is another.
It’ll be a busy offseason for SEC teams as Florida, LSU, South Carolina, Georgia and Missouri have already fired head coaches. Georgia made a quick fill with hiring Mike White. The timelines of the other programs remain to be seen.