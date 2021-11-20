STARKVILLE – Mike Leach took a seat for his postgame press conference two weeks ago inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
The internet will remember Leach's rant on opening tryouts for kickers, but his words on freshman receiver Rara Thomas can't be overlooked.
Leach announced Thomas – after a two-touchdown performance – would be the team's starting X-wide receiver moving forward. That was junior Malik Heath's spot to open the season.
The success Thomas started to show made Leach's move hard to argue, but it's clear the move stuck with Heath.
And since then, Heath has responded.
In State's win at Auburn last week, Heath recorded five catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. In Saturday's 55-10 against Tennessee State, Heath had two catches for 87 yards and another touchdown.
Leach said the reason for Heath’s improvement has been a more consistent approach in practice.
“Malik is getting hot at the right time,” quarterback Will Rogers said. “For him to have a couple good games in a row, is really key. It’s really important for our team that he’s playing his best ball at the end of the year.”
Heath’s season started with him sitting out a season-opening win following his involvement in a brawl following a win in the Armed Forces Bowl last season.
He has just as many games with nine catches (one) as he does games with no catches.
With Thomas injured in the Auburn win and out against Tennessee State, Heath got a chance to prove he can still be the piece MSU envisioned him being this season.
So far, he has stepped up.
Makai Polk keeps cruising
With MSU’s depth at receiver, Makai Polk’s consistent success is becoming easy to overlook.
But against Tennessee State, Polk was again putting up a casual nine catches, 110 receiving yards and a 50-yard touchdown.
Polk tied MSU’s single-season record for receptions (88) with that touchdown catch.
He now averages eight catches and 81 yards per game in his first season since transferring from California last offseason.
“He’s one of the best route runners I’ve ever seen in person,” Rogers said of Polk. “He does a really good job for us.”
Key Drive
Mississippi State used fewer than two minutes to go 60 yards in five plays for an opening-drive touchdown.
The drive was capped off by a 21-yard touchdown pass from Will Rogers to Austin Williams.
The pass was Rogers’ 30th touchdown of the season, surpassing Dak Prescott’s 2015 single-season passing touchdown record.
Key Number – 13
Mississippi State’s offense featured 13 receivers catching passes against Tennessee State with a big lead allowing MSU to bring in second- and third-string players.
Redshirt senior running back Omni Wells recorded his second catch of the season for a 40-yard gain. Redshirt junior Brodie King caught his first two receptions of the year.
Redshirt junior Carson Banks had a 23-yard catch for his first reception with MSU.
Next Game
Mississippi State will host the Egg Bowl at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25.
Quotable
Mike Leach on kicker Nolan McCord who made both field goal attempts (33 and 43 yards) against Tennessee State: “He’s gotten better and better. He’s had the ability to do it in practice pretty good… He’s just gotta settle down. It’s easy, just do it. So, he did.”
Bulldog Bites
Will Rogers (4,113) became the first player in Mississippi State history with 4,000-plus passing yards in a single season. Both his passing yards mark and touchdown passes mark (34) broke program single-season records set by Dak Prescott in 2015.
Mike Leach recorded win No. 150 for his career. He was awarded the game ball in the MSU locker room postgame.
MSU has won 16 consecutive games against FCS teams.
Nine MSU players made their team debuts.
MSU’s 600 yards of total offense rank ninth all-time in program history.
MSU has recorded a takeaway in 43 of its last 51 games.