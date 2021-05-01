Former Mississippi State players Marquiss Spencer and Kylin Hill were both taken in the 2021 NFL draft on Saturday afternoon.
Spencer, the first Bulldog taken off the board, was drafted by the Denver Broncos as the No. 253 overall pick. Hill was taken No. 256 by the Green Bay Packers.
Hill, from Columbus, is the first MSU running back to be drafted since Josh Robinson was drafted in 2015.
Hill played four seasons in Starkville and rushed 452 times for 2,535 yards and 16 touchdowns. He had a stellar junior season in 2019, where he rushed for a SEC-high 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to being named All-SEC.
He chose to forego the 2020 NFL Draft following his All-SEC campaign and returned to Mississippi State to increase his draft stock under new head coach Mike Leach, but left the team only three games into this senior year.
In the three games he played, he tallied 15 carries for 58 yards and 23 catches for 237 yards and one touchdown. He did find success in Leach’s Air Raid offense and set the school single-game record with 15 receptions for 79 yards against Kentucky in his last game.
His best game of the season came in the season opener against LSU. He recorded 7 carries for 34 yards and 8 catches for 158 yards and one touchdown.
He was injured on the first play of the game against Arkansas.
Following the first three games, Hill missed the Texas A&M game due to a team suspension then shortly left the program to prepare for the NFL Draft.
Spencer, from Greenwood, recorded 106 tackles, 22.5 tackles-for-loss, 7 sacks and 1 interception in his five-year career at Mississippi State.
He is the first MSU player to be drafted this year and is the first defensive lineman to be drafted since Jeffrey Simmons, Montez Sweat and Gerri Green were drafted in 2019.
Spencer had his best season in 2020, starting nine games and recording 30 tackles, 8 tackles-for-loss and 3 sacks. He also recorded his lone career interception along with a defended pass and forced fumble.
Spencer saw his 2020 season cut short after suffering a neck injury in a loss against Auburn. He was stretchered off the field after a tackle and targeting penalty, and did not return for the last two games of the season.
Linebacker Erroll Thompson, safety Marcus Murphy and quarterback K.J. Costello all went undrafted.