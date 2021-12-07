STARKVILLE – Mississippi State men’s basketball (6-2) goes as point guard Iverson Molinar does.
Head coach Ben Howland says point guard is the most important position. His point guard is a preseason All-SEC selection.
Howland considers Molinar to be MSU’s best defender among its guards. He considers Molinar to be his team’s best passer. He wants the ball in Molinar’s hands, and he wants the point guard out of Panama to drive to the basket.
And the numbers support Howland’s words.
Molinar ranks in the top 300 nationally in percentage of minutes played (81.2) and percentage of shots taken (28.9), according to Ken Pomeroy’s college basketball ratings.
Even with Rocket Watts making his way back from offseason hip surgery, freshman Cam Carter showing spurts of immediate success at the collegiate level and starting 2-guard Shakeel Moore getting run at the 1, it is clear Molinar is the Bulldogs’ most valuable component.
“Iverson is our point guard without question,” Howland said last month. “He’s going to play 30 minutes a game.”
Molinar, now a junior at Mississippi State, was considered a combo guard coming out of high school.
He spent his senior season playing at Veritas Prep in Calabasas, California, after previously playing at Covenant Christian Ministries Academy in Marietta, Georgia.
Molinar’s family came to the United States when he was 14. His roots remain in Panama as he has represented his native country in tournaments such as the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup.
But he made his presence felt through the American circuit as well — playing AAU ball for Team Why Not (Russell Westbrook’s program) in the Nike EYBL.
Despite offers from schools such as Arizona, Georgia and VCU, Molinar decided on Mississippi State where he takes Howland’s mind and puts it to use on the court.
“He kind of knows everything we want to do and how we wanna play,” Howland said. “He's worked incredibly hard this offseason. I think he really made another nice big jump, especially at decision making. He’s, I think, even improved his shot some. I think he's done a lot of things to grow as a player between him last year to now.”
KenPom supports Howland’s claims.
Molinar has increased his offensive rating by 17 percentage points from last season. His 128.4 offensive rating this season ranks No. 114 nationally.
Molinar’s assist rate has nearly doubled from 15.9 to 30.3, and his turnover rate has dropped from 16.4 to 9.2.
Though in a smaller sample size, Molinar’s free-throw shooting has jumped from 80.4 percent last year to 92.9 percent.
Mississippi State's best win this season is a Tier B win in the Bahamas against Richmond, according to KenPom. State’s path to an NCAA tournament bid Howland expects still has ways to go.
But the All-SEC expectations set for Molinar are proving deserving in the early going.