STARKVILLE — If Mississippi State has any slim chance of saving its season, it’ll need to have Missouri’s number down pat.
The Bulldogs open a stretch of two games in three days against the Tigers on Friday. The opening game will be at 6 p.m. inside Humphrey Coliseum — what should be immediately after the conclusion of MSU baseball’s season-opener against No. 24 Long Beach State.
The latter, a rescheduled game, will be Sunday night at Missouri.
MSU head coach Ben Howland knows the task at hand. To get into the NCAA tournament, Mississippi State likely needs to win its six remaining regular season games and add a win or two in the conference tournament.
But following his team’s loss Wednesday at Alabama, Howland refused to let the lofty odds be more than they are. He wants his team to worry about winning one game before it concerns itself with six — especially considering the four-game skid MSU is on.
Humphrey Coliseum has been in the bottom quarter of the SEC in attendance numbers. MSU’s failure to reach expectations has been part of why, though the crowd in a crucial game against No. 16 Tennessee last week wasn’t inspiring.
Howland hopes that changes Friday with fans making the short walk from Dudy Noble Field to Humphrey Coliseum.
“We would really appreciate it because we really need to beat a tough, hard-nosed, physical, good-defensively Missouri team,” Howland said.
Mississippi State will look to avoid falling into the mix of teams forced to play on the opening day of the SEC tournament.
Missouri sits at No. 12 in the conference standings, just one game behind Mississippi State. With an MSU loss Friday, State, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt will have a 5-8 record and would be competing to avoid the final two spots forced to play on the first day of the tournament.
Georgia and Ole Miss have all but locked the bottom two spots.
Kobe Brown leads the Tigers — the conference’s worst offense — in scoring with 12.6 points per game, but five of his teammates average between 8-10 points.
Missouri’s adjusted efficiency margin is No. 140 in the nation — nearly 100 spots below Mississippi State, according to KenPom. Missouri’s adjusted offensive efficiency sits at No. 136 and its adjusted defensive efficiency is 23 spots worse.