STARKVILLE — Rickea Jackson is the SEC’s leading scorer thanks in large part to shooting approximately seven more shots per game than any of her counterparts.
She’s Mississippi State’s go-to bucket-getter, but in Sunday’s 74-66 win against Jackson State she was stationed between two opponents and digging her feet into the court.
Her 24 points on 20 shots are becoming commonplace. Jackson surpassed 1,000 career points Sunday afternoon.
But it was her 12 rebounds that stood out for Mississippi State — particularly her final two offensive boards to put the game on ice.
The first came with two minutes left when she got positioning to corral a miss off the glass for an easy putback.
The second was the key one.
Jackson dug her feet into the ground as freshman forward Denae Carter stepped up to the line for her second attempt with 1:25 to go.
Jackson will tell you she has confidence in her teammates, but Carter is a 52% free throw shooter and was 3-of-9 against Jackson State.
The shot clanked off the rim, and many in the building expected Jackson State to get the defensive board and head the other way looking for a late push to minimize a seven-point deficit.
Instead, there was Jackson — who played 37 minutes Sunday after playing 40 minutes Saturday — leaping over the Jackson State defender and bringing down another offensive board.
“She has made some unbelievable effort plays when she was dead tired,” interim head coach Doug Novak said.
Moments after Jackson’s key rebound, JerKaila Jordan brought down another offensive board which led to a Carter layup with one minute to go.
Offensive boards were the theme for Mississippi State as it collected 26 compared to 13 from its in-state opponent. The 21-9 edge on second chance points speaks for itself.
Mississippi State won the rebounding battle overall 51-33 a day after falling to Troy and being out-rebounded 60-39.
Jackson, Jordan and Novak spoke postgame on the energy and effort that is required for an effective night on the glass. The improved performance Sunday was a result of “soul-searching” Novak said the team did Saturday night.
The team met following its loss to Troy and didn’t talk basketball. Though Novak finds that a touch embarrassing as a basketball coach, he felt as though his team’s performance was a result of a selfish mentality.
Since taking over as interim head coach, Novak hasn’t spoken much on anything besides building relationships with players and trying to create a team identity.
Novak didn’t hold back Saturday night when he tried reminding his team of what they’re playing for this season — even under strange circumstances.
It came at the perfect time as MSU played in front of a season-high 4,720 fans Sunday.
“It was more about playing for the person next to you, playing for the people that played before you that made this such a historical basketball school,” Novak said of the meeting. “It’s not just about you. It’s about those people in the stands. We’re not playing an individual sport. We’re playing a team sport.
“To drop your hand is the ultimate act of selfishness because it’s not just about you. It’s about your teammate. It’s about previous teams. It’s about everybody that’s invested into you up to this point.”
Carter’s play was a testament to what Novak preached as she is someone he says brings no drama, has good academics and is focused on basketball.
She earned her first career start against Jackson State and recorded 17 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Carter was one of three Bulldogs (Jackson and Jordan) to record a double-double — the first time that has happened for MSU since 2009.
Carter, despite her youth, showed an intangible factor to her play unseen on her packed stat sheet.
When she wasn’t scoring or rebounding, she was boxing out defenders in a way to clear a path to the basket for her guards. On defense, she was getting positioning on her opponent and forcing entry passes to float out of bounds while Jackson State looked around for a foul.
“Denae goes hard. No matter who you are — how tall you are, how big you are, how strong you are — she’s gonna go at you. As a freshman, it’s nothing something that you see a lot. She’s fearless.”
MSU closes out the Mississippi State MTE at 2:30 p.m. Monday against South Carolina State.