STARKVILLE – J.J. Jernighan has been listed as Mississippi State’s starting running back on the team’s previous two depth charts after Jo’quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson were both listed as starters through the first five weeks of the season.
“He’s really a good player,” Leach said Monday of Jernighan, who played his high school football at Amory. “I think he’s made a move there. Those three are pretty interchangeable. Really, I expect all three of them to play.”
Jernighan played seven snaps in last week’s loss 49-9 to Alabama while Marks played 44 and Johnson had 32, according to Pro Football Focus.
Leach has said throughout the season he sees Marks and Johnson capable of splitting snaps about as evenly as possible.
Seven snaps played was Jernighan’s second-highest of the season behind a 20-snap effort in a Week 3 loss at Memphis.
Of Jernighan’s 42 snaps played this season, 28 have come in the backfield, 13 have been inline and his lone snap in the slot came against Alabama.
Jernighan’s pass-blocking grade (68) against Memphis was best among Mississippi State’s running backs. As mainly featured in a two-running back set, he also received an exemplary run blocking grade (81) against Memphis – all grades according to Pro Football Focus.
Jernighan is a redshirt junior who ran for 3,213 yards and scored 39 rushing touchdowns at Amory.
His collegiate career began at Copiah-Lincoln Community College where he spent two seasons and appeared in 18 games. Jernighan led the team with 391 yards on 79 rushes his sophomore season.
He joined Mississippi State as a walk-on last season but did not get any playing time.
Johnson leads MSU with 175 rushing yards on 36 carries while Marks is four yards behind him on 43 carries. Jernighan has two carries for five yards.
As expected in Leach’s Air Raid offense, Marks and Johnson have made their impact in the passing game by ranking second and third on the team in receptions, respectively. Jernighan has three catches for 15 yards.
Mississippi State ranks last in the SEC with 280 rushing yards and is 509 yards below the next fewest which belongs to Vanderbilt.