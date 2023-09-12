Julia Lopez Ramirez

 Courtesy Mississippi State Athletics

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Haskins Foundation announced on Monday that Julia Lopez Ramirez was named to the ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List. The ANNIKA Award is one of the highest accolades one could receive, as it is awarded to the top female Division I collegiate golfer.

