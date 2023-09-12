Mississippi State star Julia Lopez Ramirez was named to the preseason watchlist for the ANNIKA Award, one of the highest accolades one could receive. It is awarded to the top female Division I collegiate golfer.
COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Haskins Foundation announced on Monday that Julia Lopez Ramirez was named to the ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List. The ANNIKA Award is one of the highest accolades one could receive, as it is awarded to the top female Division I collegiate golfer.
Lopez Ramirez, a junior from Malaga, Spain, is no stranger to the ANNIKA Award. As a sophomore, Lopez Ramirez was named to the preseason watch list and was named as one of the three finalists on the 2022-23 campaign.
Mississippi State fans have grown accustomed to the stellar play of Lopez Ramirez. She has won six individual tournament titles, which is the most any Bulldog has won. Throughout her first two seasons at State, Julia has found herself at the top of many records. She holds the first and third best season stroke average in program history with a 70.10 and 71.30. After setting the program record for most rounds in the 60's during her freshman year with 11, she broke her own record last season, picking up 13.
Lopez Ramirez has also earned multiple individual honors. Throughout her career, she has picked up the title of SEC Golfer of the Week five times, while picking up SEC Freshman Golfer of the Week twice. Last season, Julia was the SEC Individual Champion and was also named SEC Golfer of the Year. She has also been named to two Golfweek All-America teams (first and third) and one WGCA All-American team (first).
"It's no surprise that Julia was named to the ANNIKA Award Watch List after being named a finalist for the award last year. However, every accolade Julia has received has been by her own actions," head coach Charlie Ewing said. "Julia sets an incredible example in our program by never admiring herself. She can have weeks where on the leaderboard, it can seem like a huge success, but will come home with levels of frustration because it wasn't to the standard she wanted to play at. We are grateful for the scores she shoots, of course, but we are even more grateful for the way she serves our program by investing in the culture as a leader."
