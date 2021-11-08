STARKVILLE – No matter the communication outlet, potential kickers are trying to catch the attention of Mississippi State’s Mike Leach after his comments following Saturday’s loss at Arkansas.
Leach announced postgame Mississippi State would hold an open tryout for anyone interested in joining the team as a walk-on after Brandon Ruiz and Nolan McCord combined for three missed field goals in the 31-28 loss.
During his weekly press conference Monday, Leach made it clear he wasn’t joking.
“We’ve had quite a few people pay some attention, reach out to us,” Leach said Monday. “The biggest thing is I wanna have … a pile of kickers that are available that we cultivate and develop.”
Robert Treece (2001-02) and Alex Trlica (2004-07) were walk-ons at Texas Tech for Leach. Both were perfect in their careers on extra points, with Treece hitting 97 and Trlica hitting 233.
Trlica was 48 of 73 (66 percent) on field goal attempts in his career and finished with 377 career points. Treece was 25 of 34 (73.5 percent) on field goals in two seasons with Texas Tech.
Leach said he wouldn’t hesitate to play a walk-on ahead of a scholarship player at Mississippi State.
In the past, Leach said he’d have a list of 40 people who showed interest and he'd like to do that at MSU.
“Some would kick it worse than you think – like worse than you can, for example,” Leach told reporters. “Some were quite remarkable. Those you’d keep around in kick drills and then they’d work and develop. Two years later, boom, there’s your starting kicker.”
As for Ruiz and McCord, Leach didn’t seem concerned with how his comments would resonate with them.
“The thing is, there’s a ball, and you kick it,” Leach said. “It really doesn’t matter if a bunch of 7-year-olds are watching or if 5 million Mongol warriors on horses getting ready to shoot their bows and arrows at you because you approach the ball and kick it. It’s as simple as that.”